Dusty Deines and Jason Broadfoot preview the 3-2-1A Regional Wrestling tournament and look back at 4-1A Girls Regional Wrestling, joined by the head coaches of Beloit, Osborne & Smith Center.
2-14-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
