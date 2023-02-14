KD 94 Locker Room Chats

2-14-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

Dusty Deines and Jason Broadfoot preview the 3-2-1A Regional Wrestling tournament and look back at 4-1A Girls Regional Wrestling, joined by the head coaches of Beloit, Osborne & Smith Center.
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

