1368 – Managing Risk with Financial Protection Programs… Local Economies Impacted by Kansas Dairy Farms

Financial Protection Programs with Fast Approaching Deadline

High Coverage Crop Insurance Options

Kansas Dairy’s Impact on Local Communities

00:01:05 — Financial Protection Programs with Fast Approaching Deadline: K-State agricultural economist, Robin Reid, and agricultural policy specialist, Jenny Ifft, join us for a two-part conversation. In part one Robin focuses on highlight ARC-PLC programing and all that the two financial protection programs offer. With the March 15th deadline fast approaching, Robin shares everything that a producer should consider when deciding to sign up.

00:12:05 — High Coverage Crop Insurance Options: In part two Jenny highlights high coverage options such as ECO and SCO. Jenny shares that these crop insurance options are little more expensive up front, but have far larger pay offs in the end.

00:23:07 — Kansas Dairy’s Impact on Local Communities: The dairy industry in Kansas is a major economic driver for local communities. K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk takes a closer look at how Kansas dairy farmers impact local economies through employment, operating costs and growth.

