Winter Storm Watch Issued For Portions Kansas & Nebraska

Confidence is increasing in accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The track of the system may still change, but as of now, locations along and north of a line from Council Grove to Holton have the highest chances of seeing several inches of snow by Thursday morning. Additionally, north winds look to gust between 30-40 mph. This could lead to blowing and drifting snow with difficult travel. Those with travel plans may want to consider altering them to avoid the winter weather.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

* WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could lead to reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.