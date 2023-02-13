KNDY News

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Portions Kansas & Nebraska

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Confidence is increasing in accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The track of the system may still change, but as of now, locations along and north of a line from Council Grove to Holton have the highest chances of seeing several inches of snow by Thursday morning. Additionally, north winds look to gust between 30-40 mph. This could lead to blowing and drifting snow with difficult travel. Those with travel plans may want to consider altering them to avoid the winter weather.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

* WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could lead to reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.

* WHEN: From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

