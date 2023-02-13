Senator Elaine Bowers 2023 Kansas Senate Scene – Week 5

SENATE HIGHLIGHTS

This week marked the fifth week of session with the first half of the legislative session almost behind us. As we approach “turn-around” the Senate held floor debate on Tuesday and Thursday and worked bills which were sent out of committees to the full Senate. The bills voted on by the full Senate now cross over to the House of Representatives where the process starts over.

DIRECTOR OF KBI & OTHER APPOINTMENTS CONFIRMED

The Director of the KBI was nominated by Attorney General Kobach while the other nominations were made by the governor.

Anthony Mattivi was named the 13th Director of Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, February 9th. Tony served as a federal prosecutor for over 20 years as an assistant United States Attorney. He was the lead prosecutor for the capital case against the al Qaeda operative who masterminded the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000. He also worked for the US Department of Justice’s (USDOJ) Regime Crimes Liaison Office in Iraq, advising the Iraqi High Tribunal as they tried members of Saddam Hussein’s regime for committing war crimes.

Other appointments approved: State Civil Service Board, Chrystal Krier and Jacob Miller; State Board of Indigents Defense Services, Maurice Brewer and Alexandra Rose; and State Banking Board, Ruth Stevenson, Lea Tatum-Haskell, and Patrick Walden. All nominees were by unanimous vote in the full Senate.

FLOOR ACTION – BILLS VOTED ON AND PASSED OUT OF THE SENATE

Dozens of bills are making their way through the legislative process and this week, a series of bills from the Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance and the Capitol Preservation Committee made their way to the Senate floor.

SB 14 updates the version of risk-based capital instructions in effect. SB 14 passed 39-0. I voted yes.

SB 15 removes the requirement of a documented written demand for premiums as part of a prima facie case against agents or brokers who fail to pay premiums due. SB 15 passed 39-0. I voted yes.

SB 17 reduces the size of government by modifying the requirement to report individuals who solicit memberships on behalf of prepaid service plans from semi-annually to annually and upon application for registration and discontinuing payment of annual registration fees for such plans. SB 17 passed 39-0. I voted yes.

SB 25 is a tax cut, decreasing the premium tax rate imposed on surplus lines insurance from 6% to 4%. SB 25 passed 39-0. I voted yes.

SB 26 specifies certain requirements necessary to demonstrate fiscal soundness for health maintenance organizations and Medicare provider organizations applying for certificates of authority. SB 26 passed 38-1. I voted yes.

SB 19 requires certain premium taxes to be paid 90 days after each calendar year and basing such premium taxes upon the gross premiums collected for the previous year. SB 19 passed 39‑0. I voted yes.

SB 42 authorizes payment claims of certain claims against the state. SB 42 passed 39-0. I voted yes.

SB 11 would authorize the Capitol Preservation Committee to develop and approve the Ad Astra Plaza on capitol area grounds. The Plaza would include a life-size sculpture of the Ad Astra statute that tops the State Capitol Building, bronze plaques, and donor bricks. SB 11 passed 39‑0. I voted yes.

SB 39 would provide for the development of a mural in the Statehouse honoring the 1st Kansas (Colored) Voluntary Infantry Regiment and establish a fund for such purpose. SB 39 passed 39-0. I voted yes.

Full texts of the bills and supplemental notes as well as the Final Action vote on these measures can be found at www.kslegislature.org.

KANSAS.GOV – FILE YOUR TAXES FOR FREE

You can file your Kansas Income Tax Return and Homestead Refund Claim with Kansas WebFile, a free state tax return service provided by the Kansas Department of Revenue and www.Kansas.gov.

FROM THE STATE LIBRARY

Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center https://kslib.info/Fergusons is an online career exploration and planning resource provided by the State Library of Kansas. It provides detailed and up-to-date profiles of thousands of today’s most popular jobs. Included: an undergraduate and graduate school finder, planning timelines that cover education to career, and a database of sample resumes and cover letters. A section on apprenticeships includes advice on applying and interviewing along with key skills for success. For someone seeking a summer internship: advice on resumes, creating an online persona, and how to recognize a quality internship program.

If the above link asks for a Kansas Library eCard number, you may get one at any library in Kansas. Most schools and Kansans will be automatically recognized as being in Kansas and will not need this step. Questions: kslc@ks.gov.

TOUR THE STATE CAPITOL AND STATE-OWNED HISTORICAL SITES FROM HOME

Take an online tour of the magnificent Kansas State Capitol, floor by floor at https://www.kshs.org/p/kansas-state-capitol-online-tour/15843. The classically inspired building is an impressive public monument as well as the working offices for the governor and legislators. The building holds a dramatic array of art, architecture, and colorful Kansas history. There are also 16 state-owned sites, administered by the Kansas Historical Society, to explore different topics in our state’s fascinating history. Two of these sites in Senate District #36 are Hollenberg Pony Express Station in Hanover and Pawnee Indian Museum in Republic.

I always encourage you to stay informed of the issues under consideration by the Kansas Legislature. Please do not hesitate to contact me with your thoughts, concerns, and suggestions. An email is the best at this point in the session.

Thank you for the honor of serving you!

Senator Elaine Bowers

Kansas State Capitol Building

Room 223-E

300 SW 10th St.

Topeka, KS 66612

elaine.bowers@senate.ks.gov

785 296-7389

www.elainebowers.com

www.kslegislature.org