Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Wins Pete Rozelle Trophy as Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES was voted the winner of the Pete Rozelle Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player.

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 pass attempts (77.8 percent) for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 131.8 rating and added 44 rushing yards in helping the Chiefs overcome a 10-point halftime deficit en route to a 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII. It marked the fourth time ever a team has overcome a second-half deficit of at least 10 points to win the Super Bowl, joining New England in Super Bowls XLIX and LI, as well as Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes, who was also named Super Bowl LIV MVP, is the sixth player ever to win multiple Super Bowl Most Valuable awards, joining TOM BRADY (five), ELI MANNING (two) and Pro Football Hall of Famers JOE MONTANA (three), TERRY BRADSHAW (two) and BART STARR (two). At 27 years and 148 days old, he is the second-youngest player ever to win multiple Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards, trailing only TOM BRADY (26 years and 182 days old).

It marks the 32nd time that a quarterback has been named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. Mahomes is the seventh quarterback to win both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards in the same season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers TERRY BRADSHAW (1978), JOE MONTANA (1989), EMMITT SMITH (1993), BART STARR (1966), KURT WARNER (1999) and STEVE YOUNG (1994). He is also the first player to lead the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns and win the Super Bowl in the same season.

The award is chosen by a panel comprised of 16 media members – FOX and Westwood One analysts, media from Arizona, Kansas City, and Philadelphia, PFWA-appointed pool reporters that have attended team practice sessions during Super Bowl week, past Pro Football Writers of America presidents, at-large members of the national media – and fans interactively through the National Football League’s official website, NFL.com.