1367 – Understanding the Cattle Markets… Prairie Dog Management

Biological Limitations of Growing Cattle Numbers and Utilizing New USDA Tool

Cattlemen’s Day and AgrAbility with Kansas Profile

Managing Prairie Dogs

00:01:05 — Biological Limitations of Growing Cattle Numbers and Utilizing New USDA Tools: We begin this week’s programming with our cattle market update where we are joined by Iowa State University livestock economist, Lee Schulz. Lee differeniates between short term versus long term makrets, the biological constraints of cattle with current numbers, and the USDA’s Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program.

00:12:05 — Cattlemen’s Day and AgrAbility with Kansas Profile: K-State beef veterinarian, AJ Tarpoff, joins us to preview KSU’s 2023 Cattlemen’s Day which is taking place on March 3rd. There’s something for everyone with experts on understanding carbon credits, reproduction, nutrition, and even social media.

More information on this year’s Cattlemen’s Day

We also share a special edition of Kansas Profile where Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development, highlights the work of AgrAbility and Bret Fitzpatrick’s story of resiliency.

00:23:07 — Managing Prairie Dogs: We end with this week’s wildlife segment where K-State wildlife specialist, Drew Ricketts, shares information on managing prairie dogs.

More KSRE information on prairie dog management

