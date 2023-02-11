No. 9 Kansas to Play at Oklahoma Saturday

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) hits the road to take on Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9) on Saturday, Feb. 11. The game from Lloyd Noble Center will begin at 12 p.m. (Central) and be televised on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright on the call.

TIPOFF

Kansas is coming off an 88-80 win against No. 5 Texas on Feb. 6. The Jayhawks have won three of their last four games with two of those wins against top 10 teams. Oklahoma is looking to end a three-game losing streak after its 82-72 loss at No. 14 Baylor.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,376 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma 155-69, including a 21-20 edge in Lloyd Noble Center.

Kansas is No. 10 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 8. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 10 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Purdue is next with nine and Texas with eight.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 33 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 33 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.7 ppg, which is 19th nationally, rebounding (8.5) and double-doubles with eight. Wilson has scored 20+ points in six of his last seven games and 14 times this season.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.02 (14th nationally) and in assists per game at 6.1 which is seventh nationally.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.4), which is 14th nationally. McCullar has averaged 11.8 ppg and 10.0 rpg in his last five games.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads KU with 57 threes and a 42.5% from beyond the arc.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its two-game road swing at Oklahoma State on Valentines Day. The Feb. 14 contest will tip at 8 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN. Kansas leads overall series Oklahoma State, 122-60, including a 37-36 record in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Jayhawks have won the last four meetings against the Cowboys, including a 69-67 win on Dec. 31, 2022, in Allen Fieldhouse.