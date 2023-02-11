Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/6/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Blaske was absent.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 01/23/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

At 8:35 a.m. Commissioner Blaske joined the meeting via telephone to check in. He was on the phone from 8:35 to 8:40 a.m.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Steve Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For January 2023 contract attorney fees

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6810

GlaxoSmithKline

For private vaccines

$23,433.29-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6818

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For January 2023 Sales Tax

$100,639.47-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. 6859

Centralized Court Payment Center

Diversion payments

$1,211.00-Diversion Fund-P.O. #6860

Kansas Secretary of State, Topeka, KS

For 2023 ELVIS annual fee

$2,500.00-Election Budget-P.O. #6861

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the contract with Schwab-Eaton in the amount of $46,171 for the 2023 bridge inspections. Motion passed 2-0.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Schwab-Eaton, Manhattan, KS

For 2023 Biennial & fracture critical inspections

$46,171.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109406

John Deere Financial for Landmark Implement, Inc.

For repair of mowing tractor

$3,114.29-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109407

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented bids from Husker Steel for 3 bridge packages & Norfolk Construction for the constructing of the bridges.

Jon Ungerer moved seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the 3 contracts with Husker Steel/Norfolk Construction in the amounts of $174,941, $138,840 and $164,638. Motion passed 2-0.

County Township day will be held on March 21st at the Helvering Center.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the purchase of a 2023 Mack Granite truck from RDO Truck, Lincoln, NE in the amount of $156,235.10. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that since we are changing to stationery recycling trailers, Twin Valley would like the County to sign over the 4 recycling trailers to them for continued use.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the title transfers for the 3 stock trailers and one semi trailer to Twin Valley for continued recycling use. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) for non-elected personnel, employee evaluations with the Board and Mike and Roy present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselor Andy Lohmann met with the Board. County Clerk Sandy Wilson received some oil & gas leases in the mail last week and gave to the county counselor for review and direction.

Marlene Stamm, County Sanitarian met with the Board to give quarterly report.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to reimburse ARPA funds for the 5 year warranty on the Server in the amount of $1,173.13, 4 year warranty on the Tek84 body scanner in the amount of $22,500.00 and the 3 year warranty on the firewall upgrades in the amount of $849.00 for a total of $24,522.13 from the new Federal Land Grant funds recently applied for and received. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $ 128.28

Anthony Oller – contract services $ 300.99

Linda Weber – wages $ 161.61

Pace Analytical – lagoon analysis $ 452.00

Municipal Supply – supplies $1,479.38

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the payroll reimbursement from ARPA to Marshall County for Leslie Jeter salary. Motion passed 2-0.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the abatements as presented with a total tax amount of $4,658.36. Motion passed 2-0.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve moving forward with the new courthouse phone system proposal through Networks Plus. Motion passed 2-0.

Rob Peschel with CES stopped in the office. The Board briefly discussed what documents still need to be submitted to the City of Marysville for the issuance of a building permit for the new health department.

Jody Turnbull and Pastor Jim Akins from the Frankfort Community Care Home Board of Directors met with the Board. The FCCCH Board is asking the Board to consider allotting some ARPA funds to the care home to assist with the upgrade of the plumbing in the building. The cost of the upgrade will be approximately $250,000.

Allie Argo and Steve Moser of 36 Investment asked the Board for an extension to their neighborhood revitalization application.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to give 36 Investments a 6 month extension on their neighborhood revitalization application. Motion passed 2-0.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. Cheryl is working with a firm to apply for a $63,000 grant through KDHE to help cover COVID related purchases including exam tables, glove dispensers, etc. The grant opens in June and would need to be spent by July of 2024.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla asked the Board for permission to contact the company who will be designing their desks so she can move forward with getting bids. She also has a grant available to pay for these desks and could possibly use some of the remaining $55,000 for other purchases if the desks do not cost that much.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla said that they will begin placing orders for replacement inventory for some of their smaller items as availability could be an issue. Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla also reported that the generator has been cleaned, adjusted and serviced and is ready for pickup, however, the current generator is a single phase only and could run the health department except for the heat/air. A new generator was bid into the plans for the health department and the old generator could possibly be used somewhere else in the County.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla reported that for the first time in 3 years, there is going to be an Immunization Conference in Salina June 12-15th. She is asking the Board for permission to close the health department on the 14th & 15th so that all the staff may attend as there will be information presented for all phases of the health department. Commissioner Bramhall feels that professional development is essential and does not see a problem with the staff attending.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:43 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.