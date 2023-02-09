Professional Sports

Patrick Mahomes Earns Second-Career MVP Award at NFL Honors Ceremony

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via Chiefs.com

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is squarely focused on preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but while he sets his sights on a second Lombardi Trophy, the NFL recognized Mahomes as the league’s best.

Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player during the league honors ceremony on Thursday, marking Mahomes’ second time earning the award and his first since 2018.

“It gives you a great application of this sport and the hard work that you put in every single day. I haven’t been up for the award the last few years, and that gave me an even better appreciation,” Mahomes said on Wednesday when asked what it meant to him to be a finalist for the award. “It’s something that at the end of my career, I want to look back at my career and say, ‘Man, I was able to win an MVP.'”

Mahomes topped the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41) while leading the Chiefs to the best record in the AFC. He also led the league in passes of 25+ yards (49) and passing first downs (272).

The 27-year-old Mahomes is set to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start three Super Bowls on Sunday, and now with the league MVP award in-hand, Mahomes will take aim at another Lombardi Trophy.



