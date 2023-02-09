Mitchell Co. Hospital Health Systems Appoints Kircher As CEO

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (MCHHS) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Janelle Kircher, MSN, RN, CENP as Chief Executive Officer. Her appointment comes after an extensive selection process by the Board and leadership team of MCHHS. Mrs. Kircher’s role as CEO will commence on February 7, 2023.

Kircher brings exceptional knowledge to this role with more than 20 years of healthcare management experience. She comes to MCHHS from her role as a Healthcare Executive & Consultant focusing on a portfolio of critical access hospitals for Pathway Design Group. Prior to that, she served as the CEO of Kindred Hospital Denver, where she successfully expanded service lines and radically improved both culture and profitability.

Janelle is originally from Texas and completed her BSN from Texas Tech University. She went on to complete her MSN and earned the Certified Executive Nursing Practice (CENP) credential while residing in Nebraska. Janelle is relocating to Beloit with her husband, Kurt, and son, Ben, who will be attending Beloit High School. Her daughter, Devin, is a junior at Colorado State University. Janelle enjoys being active in the community, attending local sporting events, reading, and outdoor activities. “I am very excited to join the MCHHS family, as it was interacting with the people of MCHHS and Beloit that convinced me that this is the right place for my family and I,” said Janelle Kircher. “I see great potential for MCHHS to continue its expansion of exceptional healthcare to the communities of North Central Kansas.”

“Janelle brings extensive experience as a healthcare executive,” said Brent Cunningham, Chairman of the Board. “Her interactions with the hospital team and medical staff indicates that she has the skills to continue to move forward and develop the strategic vision of MCHHS, as well as provide expertise in many areas that will contribute to improving the healthcare system and our community. We look forward to beginning this new phase of healthcare delivery under Janelle’s leadership.”

Please join us in welcoming Janelle Kircher to our organization.