Kansas News

Governor Kelly Announces $5 Million in Street and Road Safety Grants to Kansas Communities

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns.

State funding provided by a new Kansas SS4A Match Pilot Program will contribute to the local match as required of grant recipients.

“These grants directly support communities across Kansas to improve roadways and save lives,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I commend these local governments for leveraging federal and state funding to create safety plans for city streets and county roads.”

On behalf of Kansas communities applying for SS4A federal funds, the Kansas Department of Transportation sent 22 letters of support for this first round of SS4A applications. The 12 projects awarded within Kansas are for “action plan grants” to assist communities that do not currently have a roadway safety plan in place.

The largest grant award in Kansas went to Garden City for $1,360,000. The Garden City application is for a safety plan for six cities and six counties in western Kansas.

Other Kansas communities securing SS4A grants include the City of Dodge City, City of Lawrence, City of Leavenworth, City of Olathe, City of Salina, City of Valley Falls, Cowley County, Leavenworth County, and Wyandotte County. Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission are among the SS4A grant recipients.

To encourage participation in this program, KDOT agreed to contribute anywhere from 10% to 20% of the total local match requirement. To receive the full 20%, an agency had to represent a rural area of the state and apply for a multijurisdictional planning effort to encourage regional collaboration. The Cost Share/Match in SS4A is 80% Federal and 20% Local Match.

“Local commitment and regional collaboration were instrumental in bringing Safe Streets and Roads for All funds to Kansas,” Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of Transportation, said. “KDOT’s help with local matching funds is indicative of the importance the agency places on safety and our long-term goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities.”

Administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, SS4A is a five-year, $5 billion competitive grant program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program supports the U.S. DOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, a comprehensive approach to make roadways safer for everyone, including drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and emergency and construction workers. SS4A plans stress responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed-limit setting, and improved post-crash care, among other strategies.

Below is an overview of the awarded projects in Kansas from the SS4A program:

Grant Awardee
Award Amount
% Local Match from KDOT
City of Lawrence*
 $160,000
15%
City of Leavenworth
$280,000
10%
City of Olathe
$280,000
10%
City of Salina*
$160,000
15%
City of Valley Falls
$40,000
15%
Cowley County
$160,000
15%
Dodge City
$230,434
10%
Garden City*
$1,360,000
20%
Leavenworth County
$280,000
10%
Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
$225,600
15%
Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission*
$800,000
15%
Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City
$1,000,000
None

* Indicates awardee was the lead applicant for a multijurisdictional application.

Previous article
TC Energy Shares Initial Investigation Findings, Revised Release Volume and Actions
Next article
Kansas City Faces Philadelphia For Super Bowl LVII Sunday
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

491FansLike
112FollowersFollow
266FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio