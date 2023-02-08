Professional Sports

Chiefs Kick Off Super Bowl Week with a Memorable Opening Night

The Chiefs met with hundreds of media members from around the world on Monday night

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com Reporter

The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is officially underway as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles took the stage in downtown Phoenix on Monday as part of the annual “Opening Night” celebration.

The festivities included interview availability for every player on both teams, reporters from every corner of the globe and even a special appearance by Donna Kelce, whose sons – Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce – are the first pair of brothers to ever face off in a Super Bowl.

In fact, Donna surprised both Travis and Jason with individual boxes of cookies while the two were being interviewed on stage.

“The plan is to scream really loud whenever somebody has the ball,” Donna said. “It’s just amazing that they’ve both been able to get to this point in their careers, and to enjoy this Super Bowl together.”

The week leading up to the Super Bowl is always a special one for everyone involved, but these next few days will understandably mean even more to the Kelce family.

“It’s a dream come true [to play in a Super Bowl against my brother],” Travis said. “It’s just cool for my family to be able to have this much fun and to enjoy this with everybody. I want to thank the fans for [that]. It’s not going to be fun for one of us at the end of the day, but it’s definitely a fun ride right now.”

The “Kelce Bowl” was one of many off-the-field storylines discussed at length throughout the night, but the game itself also received its due. For starters, quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided a simple answer when asked to describe what the Chiefs’ motivating factor was heading into Sunday.

“The motivating factor is to be the best,” Mahomes said. “You’re in the biggest game of your life, and you want to go out there and make memories with your teammates. I think the biggest motivating factor is to step on that field and try to be the best. We know we have a great challenge in the Philadelphia Eagles, so it’ll be a great game.”

A portion of the evening featured Mahomes sharing the stage with Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will compete against Mahomes on Sunday in the first matchup between African American quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

“It’s special. I have a lot of respect for the guys who came before me and laid the foundation,” Mahomes said. “To play against a guy like Jalen – a genuine, great dude who has worked his tail off to be in the position that he’s in – it’s going to be a special game and a special moment for a lot of kids to watch. We’re trying to set the example for [them].”

Elsewhere, on the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Chris Jones had an opportunity to discuss the performance of the Chiefs’ defense in recent weeks.

“We’ve been honed in on our craft,” Jones said. “We’ve faced a lot of great quarterbacks, but we’ve played together and built up chemistry. We’re peaking at the right time.”

Jones, Mahomes and Kelce were just a few of the dozens of players who spoke on Monday night, from the Chiefs’ most significant contributors to members of the practice squad. Every single one of those guys had a hand in getting Kansas City to this point, and while the energy in the area was reflective of a squad that was excited to be in the moment, it was also clear that they were hungry for much more.

Mahomes, in particular, didn’t mince words when asked to describe if he felt any pressure heading into the game.

“I feel the pressure to prove my teammates right every day, and to be the man that I try to set the example to be. That’s coming to work every day and giving everything I have,” Mahomes said. “If I do that the rest of this week and into the game, I believe that we’ll come out with the win. If we don’t, I’ll know that I gave everything that I had. That’s what I can always live with.”

Previous article
Complete Team Effort Carries 12/11 K-State Past 19/17 TCU, 82-61
Next article
Carlos Dunlap Relishes the Opportunity to Make His Training Camp Goals a Reality
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

491FansLike
112FollowersFollow
266FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio