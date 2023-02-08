Chiefs Kick Off Super Bowl Week with a Memorable Opening Night

The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is officially underway as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles took the stage in downtown Phoenix on Monday as part of the annual “Opening Night” celebration.

The festivities included interview availability for every player on both teams, reporters from every corner of the globe and even a special appearance by Donna Kelce, whose sons – Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce – are the first pair of brothers to ever face off in a Super Bowl.

In fact, Donna surprised both Travis and Jason with individual boxes of cookies while the two were being interviewed on stage.

“The plan is to scream really loud whenever somebody has the ball,” Donna said. “It’s just amazing that they’ve both been able to get to this point in their careers, and to enjoy this Super Bowl together.”

The week leading up to the Super Bowl is always a special one for everyone involved, but these next few days will understandably mean even more to the Kelce family.

“It’s a dream come true [to play in a Super Bowl against my brother],” Travis said. “It’s just cool for my family to be able to have this much fun and to enjoy this with everybody. I want to thank the fans for [that]. It’s not going to be fun for one of us at the end of the day, but it’s definitely a fun ride right now.”

The “Kelce Bowl” was one of many off-the-field storylines discussed at length throughout the night, but the game itself also received its due. For starters, quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided a simple answer when asked to describe what the Chiefs’ motivating factor was heading into Sunday.

“The motivating factor is to be the best,” Mahomes said. “You’re in the biggest game of your life, and you want to go out there and make memories with your teammates. I think the biggest motivating factor is to step on that field and try to be the best. We know we have a great challenge in the Philadelphia Eagles, so it’ll be a great game.”

A portion of the evening featured Mahomes sharing the stage with Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will compete against Mahomes on Sunday in the first matchup between African American quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.