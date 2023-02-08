Professional Sports

Carlos Dunlap Relishes the Opportunity to Make His Training Camp Goals a Reality

Dunlap described his hopes to reach 100 career sacks, win a playoff game and win the Super Bowl when he signed with the Chiefs in August

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com Reporter

It was August 4th when defensive end Carlos Dunlap took the podium at Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp for his first presser with his new team. The veteran pass-rusher fielded question after question, but when asked to explain his decision to sign with Kansas City, his reasoning was abundantly clear.

“This is my 13th year, and I’ve played a lot of football, but [there’s three things] I haven’t done: I haven’t gotten over 100 sacks, I haven’t won a playoff game, and I haven’t won a Super Bowl,” Dunlap said. “Those are the things that I’d like to do at this point in my career. I’m in hot pursuit, and I feel like this team gives me a great opportunity – the best opportunity – to do it.”

Well, six months later, Dunlap has a chance at a clean sweep of those goals. The 33-year-old edge rusher recorded the 100th sack of his tremendous career in Week 10, making him one of only 41 players to hit that mark since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Then, just a few weeks ago, Dunlap helped Kansas City defeat Jacksonville in the Divisional Round to notch the first postseason win of his career.

Two of his three goals are secured, and now with Super Bowl LVII just a handful of days away, Dunlap has a shot at making his initial vision a reality.

“This is why I signed up and why I chose to be here,” Dunlap said. “There was mutual interest: they wanted a veteran rusher, and I wanted the opportunity to make a run in the postseason and to be in this game. I feel like it was the perfect marriage.”

Dunlap played a critical role in the Chiefs’ path to this moment, too. He recorded a season-high seven pressures against Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game, trailing only defensive lineman Chris Jones (who had 10) in the category. It was the kind of performance that was indicative of a player who wouldn’t be denied, and he’s hungry for more.

“This is the best of the best,” Dunlap said. “As a competitor, you want to compete with the best. [We] have that opportunity on Sunday to be one of the two best teams in the world, and I don’t think anything gets better than that, but we want to be the best in the world, so we have to get the job finished.”

Dunlap will have that opportunity on Sunday as he takes aim at completing all three of his training camp goals in the span of just one season. It’s all right there for both Dunlap and the Chiefs, but at every turn, the 13-year-veteran provided a reminder that there’s still work to be handled.

“The key word is ‘almost.’ The job isn’t done,” Dunlap said. “I’m two for three right now, but I’m trying to go three for three. We’re here – I’m just trying to take it all in and save it for Sunday.”

Previous article
Chiefs Kick Off Super Bowl Week with a Memorable Opening Night
Next article
2-8-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

491FansLike
112FollowersFollow
266FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio