High School Sports

Kansas High School Basketball Rankings – 2/7/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings – Feb. 7, 2023

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1 Shawnee Mission South
2 Blue Valley North
3 Derby
4 Topeka High
5 Wichita South
6 Topeka -Washburn Rural
7 Blue Valley
8 Lawrence
9 Liberal
10 Wichita Southeast

5A Girls

1 Topeka Seaman
2 Bishop Carroll
3 Bonner Springs
4 Andover
5 St. Thomas Aquinas
6 Emporia
7 Andover Central
8 Maize South
9 Basehor-Linwood
10 Lenexa – St. James Academy

4A Girls

1 Wamego
2 McPherson
3 Wellington
4 Bishop Miege
5 Independence
6 Andale
7 Fort Scott
8 Topeka – Hayden
9 Louisburg
10 Rock Creek

3A Girls

1 Goodland
2 Phillipsburg
3 Silver Lake
4 Nemaha Central
5 Effingham-Atchison County Community HS
6 Cheney
7 Eureka
8 Southeast of Saline
9 Haven
10 Cimarron

2A Girls

1 St. Mary’s Colgan
2 Elbing-Berean Academy
3 Riverside
4 Hillsboro
5 Smith Center
6 Mission Valley
7 Hoxie
8 Jackson Heights
9 The Independent
10 Bluestem

1A-Div 1-Girls

1 Little River
2 Osborne
3 Pretty Prairie
4 Central Plains
5 Quinter
6 Frankfort
7 Clifton-Clyde
8 Hodgeman County
9 Madison-Hamilton
10 Elyria Christian

1A-Div 2- Girls

1 Hanover
2 Lebo
3 Bucklin
4 Attica
5 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
6 Golden Plains
7 South Haven
8 Wallace County
9 Hutchinson-Central Christian
10 Wilson

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

1 Wichita Heights
2 Blue Valley North
3 Olathe West
4 Olathe North
5 Garden City
6 Blue Valley Northwest
7 Lawrence
8 Derby
9 Mill Valley
10 Topeka-Washburn Rural

5A Boys

1 Highland Park
2 Hutchinson
3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4 Maize South
5 Andover Central
6 Andover
7 DeSoto
8 Topeka West
9 Lenexa-St. James Academy
10 KC Piper

4A Boys

1 Atchison
2 Bishop Miege
3 McPherson
4 Eudora
5 Towanda-Circle
6 Hugoton
7 Baldwin
8 Augusta
9 Chanute
10 Abilene

3A Boys

1 Sabetha
2 Haven
3 Southeast of Saline
4 Galena
5 Hesston
6 Wichita Collegiate
7 Bishop Ward
8 Marysville
9 tie Colby
9 tie Humboldt

2A Boys

1 Wichita Independent
2 Hays-Thomas More Prep
3 Ellinwood
4 Lyndon
5 Moundridge
6 Bennington
7 Inman
8 Sterling
9 Sedan
10 Southeast-Cherokee

1A-Div 1-Boys

1 Olpe
2 Clifton-Clyde
3 Macksville
4 Wichita Classical School
5 Randolph-Blue Valley
6 Burlingame
7 McPherson – Elyria Christian
8 Osborne
9 Montezuma-South Gray
10 Troy

1A-Div 2-Boys

1 Greeley County
2 Northern Valley
3 Axtell
4 Hanover
5 Pawnee Heights
6 Lebo
7 Stafford
8 Cheylin
9 South Central
10 Cunningham

Previous article
Governor Kelly Announces Introduction of Medicaid Expansion Legislation
Next article
548: KQNK News at Noon
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

491FansLike
112FollowersFollow
266FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio