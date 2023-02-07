Kansas High School Basketball Rankings – 2/7/2023

Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings – Feb. 7, 2023
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1 Shawnee Mission South
2 Blue Valley North
3 Derby
4 Topeka High
5 Wichita South
6 Topeka -Washburn Rural
7 Blue Valley
8 Lawrence
9 Liberal
10 Wichita Southeast
5A Girls
1 Topeka Seaman
2 Bishop Carroll
3 Bonner Springs
4 Andover
5 St. Thomas Aquinas
6 Emporia
7 Andover Central
8 Maize South
9 Basehor-Linwood
10 Lenexa – St. James Academy
4A Girls
1 Wamego
2 McPherson
3 Wellington
4 Bishop Miege
5 Independence
6 Andale
7 Fort Scott
8 Topeka – Hayden
9 Louisburg
10 Rock Creek
3A Girls
1 Goodland
2 Phillipsburg
3 Silver Lake
4 Nemaha Central
5 Effingham-Atchison County Community HS
6 Cheney
7 Eureka
8 Southeast of Saline
9 Haven
10 Cimarron
2A Girls
1 St. Mary’s Colgan
2 Elbing-Berean Academy
3 Riverside
4 Hillsboro
5 Smith Center
6 Mission Valley
7 Hoxie
8 Jackson Heights
9 The Independent
10 Bluestem
1A-Div 1-Girls
1 Little River
2 Osborne
3 Pretty Prairie
4 Central Plains
5 Quinter
6 Frankfort
7 Clifton-Clyde
8 Hodgeman County
9 Madison-Hamilton
10 Elyria Christian
1A-Div 2- Girls
1 Hanover
2 Lebo
3 Bucklin
4 Attica
5 Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
6 Golden Plains
7 South Haven
8 Wallace County
9 Hutchinson-Central Christian
10 Wilson
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1 Wichita Heights
2 Blue Valley North
3 Olathe West
4 Olathe North
5 Garden City
6 Blue Valley Northwest
7 Lawrence
8 Derby
9 Mill Valley
10 Topeka-Washburn Rural
5A Boys
1 Highland Park
2 Hutchinson
3 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4 Maize South
5 Andover Central
6 Andover
7 DeSoto
8 Topeka West
9 Lenexa-St. James Academy
10 KC Piper
4A Boys
1 Atchison
2 Bishop Miege
3 McPherson
4 Eudora
5 Towanda-Circle
6 Hugoton
7 Baldwin
8 Augusta
9 Chanute
10 Abilene
3A Boys
1 Sabetha
2 Haven
3 Southeast of Saline
4 Galena
5 Hesston
6 Wichita Collegiate
7 Bishop Ward
8 Marysville
9 tie Colby
9 tie Humboldt
2A Boys
1 Wichita Independent
2 Hays-Thomas More Prep
3 Ellinwood
4 Lyndon
5 Moundridge
6 Bennington
7 Inman
8 Sterling
9 Sedan
10 Southeast-Cherokee
1A-Div 1-Boys
1 Olpe
2 Clifton-Clyde
3 Macksville
4 Wichita Classical School
5 Randolph-Blue Valley
6 Burlingame
7 McPherson – Elyria Christian
8 Osborne
9 Montezuma-South Gray
10 Troy
1A-Div 2-Boys
1 Greeley County
2 Northern Valley
3 Axtell
4 Hanover
5 Pawnee Heights
6 Lebo
7 Stafford
8 Cheylin
9 South Central
10 Cunningham