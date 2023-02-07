College Sports

Kansas Football Spring Showcase Date Set for April 7 at 7 p.m.

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a thrilling 2022 season that saw the Jayhawks play in their first bowl game since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks will host their annual Spring Showcase at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday April 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. CT.

The 2023 Spring Showcase will cap off a 15-practice schedule for the Jayhawks, which will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Spring Showcase will be an opportunity for fans to see the 2023 Jayhawks up-close while enjoying a day of family fun. Details for fan activities and events will be announced at a later date.

Admission to the Spring Preview is free and no ticket required.

The Spring Showcase will provide fans with a great opportunity to see the Jayhawks in year three of head coach Lance Leipold as the Jayhawks return 17 of 22 total starters.

The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, which features seven home games and a Thursday night opener for the Jayhawks.

New and renewal season tickets for the 2023 campaign are officially on sale now starting at just $195. Seating options include bowl seating, family zone, the Meritrust Touchdown Club, Field Goal Club and more.

During the purchasing process, fans have the option to add a premium seatback to their order for less than $8 per game. For all season ticket information or to show interest in being contacted by our sales and service team to talk through all seating choices, click here.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

