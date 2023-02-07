KD 94 Locker Room Chats

2-7-23 High School Wrestling Locker Room Chats

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Dusty Deines and Jason Broadfoot chat with the head wrestling coaches of Beloit, Osborne and Smith Center heading into the final week of the boys regular season and girls Regionals this weekend.
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

