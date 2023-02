Crews working on the KQNK 106.7 FM broadcast tower will require the station to be off the air for most of today. You can still listen in the Norton area on 102.5 FM and across northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska on 1530 AM.

KQNK is also available via streaming at KQNK.com and our mobile app for Android and iPhone. Just search β€œClassic Hits KQNK” to find our app.