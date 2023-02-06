Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games Return June 10th

The 2023 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games will take the field at Trojan Field in Beloit on Saturday, June 10th.
The annual all-star games will feature the best 8-man players from across Kansas battling it out in Division I and Division II.
The 8-Man, Division II game will kickoff at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game following at 1:30 p.m.
AFFILIATES
- 94.1 KDNS-FM – Downs/Glen Elder/Beloit
- 92.1 KREP-FM – Belleville
- 94.1 K231AX-FM – Marysville
- 1570 KNDY-AM – Marysville
- Ad Astra Radio Mobile App & Website – www.adastraradio.com