Kansas News

Consumer Alert: Keep your defenses up when shopping for Super Bowl fan gear, ticket packages

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – (February 6, 2023) – Kansas Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen today advised consumers to protect themselves against purchasing counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise.

“We are of course proud of the Kansas City Chief’s success this season and excited to see them once again in the Super Bowl,” Oleen said. “Chiefs fans should keep up their guard against scammers selling fake merchandise or bogus tickets, looking to make a quick buck off the team’s success.”

Oleen offered the following tips for making a purchase related to the Super Bowl:

Buying tickets: Purchase tickets through a verified source. Consumers can purchase guaranteed tickets and travel packages through the Kansas City Chiefs’ official website. Additionally, the National Football League (NFL) uses the platform TicketMaster, and guarantees the authenticity of the tickets sold through that retailer, as well. The NFL also provides an official ticket resale marketplace called the NFL Ticket Exchange, also provided through TicketMaster.

Be wary of purchasing tickets from someone you don’t know on Craigslist, eBay or other similar person-to-person marketplace or auction sites. Do not pay for tickets with cash, wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid money transfer, as these payment methods are difficult to trace or recover. If you pay by credit card and the tickets turn out to be fake, you can dispute the charge. If you plan on using a mobile wallet or peer-to-peer payment service, be sure you understand the protections the service provides before making a transaction. Beware of phone scams. Scammers may use numbers that appear local, offering discounted tickets sold online. Be sure to purchase tickets through a verified source.  As always, be wary of advertisements with very low prices.

Check the tag. All officially licensed NFL products will bear the league’s shield on the tag. If the tag on the merchandise doesn’t have the shield, it may be counterfeit. A good indication of official merchandise includes where it is manufactured, and the quality of the logo on the item.

Door-to-door and ‘pop-up stand’ sales. According to Kansas law, consumers have three days to cancel any purchase made for merchandise over $25, if the purchase is made at the consumer’s home, or any location that is not the seller’s permanent place of business or local address. Kansas door-to-door statutes regulate sales, for example, from “pop-up” sidewalk stands and tents in parking lots. Kansas law requires the sales receipt to be in the same language as the sales presentation, be dated, show the name and address of the seller, be in a large legible font, and explain the consumer’s right to cancel.  The seller must provide written and verbal notice of this right to cancel, along with the seller’s contact information, at the time of the purchase. Consumers who cancel the transaction should do so by certified mail for tracking purposes. Sellers are required to refund the consumer’s money within 10 days of receiving the cancellation.

Consumers who believe they may have fallen victim to a Super Bowl-related scam, or any scam, should contact their local law enforcement, or call the Kansas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310. Complaints may also be filed online at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

Previous article
2559: KNDY News Morning Edition
Next article
2560: KNDY News Midday Edition
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

491FansLike
112FollowersFollow
266FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio