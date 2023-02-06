2022 Division II West Roster (GREEN)

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
Click Player # for Picture, Name for Bio and School for team picture (Information and pictures courtesy of Barbara & Charles Axtell)
DIVISION II WEST (GREEN)
|NO
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HT
|WT
|POS.
|1
|Kaden Foust
|Otis-Bison
|6’2”
|175
|QB/LB
|2
|Tucker Uhl
|South Central
|6’2”
|170
|TE
|3
|Gatlin Jewell
|South Barber
|6’0”
|185
|RB
|5
|Chance Hilger
|Norwich
|6’3”
|185
|TE/DE
|6
|Dylan VanLaeys
|Logan/Palco
|6’6”
|190
|DE/QB/TE
|7
|Cole Lamatsch
|Central Plains
|6’0”
|175
|RB/S
|8
|Jake Willems
|Wallace County
|5’10”
|190
|DE/LB/RB
|10
|Nate Bowman
|Bucklin
|5’9”
|160
|QB/DB
|11
|Ryan Heier
|Wheatland
|5’8”
|165
|DB
|12
|Brayton Dewell
|Minneola
|5’11”
|235
|FB/DE/QB/K/P
|14
|Cayde Welsh
|Triplains
|6’1”
|175
|S
|16
|Trey Vincent
|Wheatland
|6’2”
|170
|QB
|20
|Scott Price
|Bucklin
|5’9”
|165
|RB/LB
|22
|Jaden Coleman
|Dighton
|6’1”
|160
|RB
|24
|Grant Schoenrock
|Victoria
|6’0”
|180
|LB/QB
|33
|Judson Hibbs
|Norwich
|5’9”
|170
|OL/G
|35
|Owen Herd
|South Central
|6’0”
|200
|DE/OL
|41
|Isaac Mendez
|Wheatland
|5’10”
|170
|RB/LB
|44
|Colton Hahn
|Minneola
|5’11”
|190
|C/DE
|77
|Ruston Erikson
|South Barber
|6’0”
|235
|L
HEAD COACH: Reigo Hahn – Minneola
ASSISTANTS: Trever Powell – Bucklin, Mike Wilmott – Norwich