Rosters

2022 Division II West Roster (GREEN)

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

Click Player # for Picture, Name for Bio and School for team picture (Information and pictures courtesy of Barbara & Charles Axtell)

DIVISION II WEST (GREEN)

NO NAME SCHOOL HT WT POS.
1 Kaden Foust Otis-Bison 6’2” 175 QB/LB
2 Tucker Uhl South Central 6’2” 170 TE
3 Gatlin Jewell South Barber 6’0” 185 RB
5 Chance Hilger Norwich 6’3” 185 TE/DE
6 Dylan VanLaeys Logan/Palco 6’6” 190 DE/QB/TE
7 Cole Lamatsch Central Plains 6’0” 175 RB/S
8 Jake Willems Wallace County 5’10” 190 DE/LB/RB
10 Nate Bowman Bucklin 5’9” 160 QB/DB
11 Ryan Heier Wheatland 5’8” 165 DB
12 Brayton Dewell Minneola 5’11” 235 FB/DE/QB/K/P
14 Cayde Welsh Triplains 6’1” 175 S
16 Trey Vincent Wheatland 6’2” 170 QB
20 Scott Price Bucklin 5’9” 165 RB/LB
22 Jaden Coleman Dighton 6’1” 160 RB
24 Grant Schoenrock Victoria 6’0” 180 LB/QB
33 Judson Hibbs Norwich 5’9” 170 OL/G
35 Owen Herd South Central 6’0” 200 DE/OL
41 Isaac Mendez Wheatland 5’10” 170 RB/LB
44 Colton Hahn Minneola 5’11” 190 C/DE
77 Ruston Erikson South Barber 6’0” 235 L

HEAD COACH: Reigo Hahn – Minneola
ASSISTANTS: Trever Powell – Bucklin, Mike Wilmott – Norwich

Previous article
2022 Division I West Roster (RED)
Next article
2022 Division I East Roster (BLUE)
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

491FansLike
112FollowersFollow
266FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio