2022 Division II East Roster (GOLD)

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

DIVISION II EAST (GOLD)

HEAD COACH: Brian Hadley – Lebo

Assistants: Nick Fraenza – Waverly; Keith Wiatrak – St. Paul