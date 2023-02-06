2022 Division II East Roster (GOLD)

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
Click Player # for Picture, Name for Bio and School for team picture (Information and pictures courtesy of Barbara & Charles Axtell)
DIVISION II EAST (GOLD)
|NO
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HT
|WT
|POS.
|4
|Mason Schurr
|Osborne
|5’10”
|160
|RB/LB
|5
|Jaret Eitzmann
|St. John’s High School
|6’2”
|180
|QB/RB/DL
|9
|Peyton Ellis
|Lakeside
|6’1”
|185
|OG/DL
|10
|Keaton Reeves
|Pike Valley
|5’9”
|140
|QB/DB
|11
|Cole Lacey
|Marais des Cygnes Valley
|6’3”
|185
|QB/DB
|14
|Kylan Cunningham
|Lakeside
|6’0”
|170
|QB/DB
|15
|Jace Schoen
|Lakeside
|6’3”
|170
|OE
|18
|Dayton Lantz
|Osborne
|6’0”
|170
|RG/G/TE/LB
|21
|Damian Foster
|Waverly
|5’10”
|180
|RB/LB
|23
|Caden Dalinghaus
|Frankfort
|5’11”
|155
|DB
|26
|Phoenix Finnegan
|Wakeﬁeld
|6’0”
|185
|K/TE/DE
|30
|Olin Brown
|Thunder Ridge
|5’10”
|220
|LB/RB
|34
|Daxton Dunlap
|Thunder Ridge
|5’10”
|160
|WR/CB
|40
|Owen Hrabe
|Thunder Ridge
|6’0”
|200
|C/OL/NG/DE
|42
|Rilyn Mayginnes
|Onaga
|5’9”
|185
|RG/LB
|43
|Austin O’Hara
|St. Paul
|6’0”
|195
|C
|69
|Philip Doebele
|Hanover
|6’5”
|220
|DL/OL
|77
|Zavier Brandt
|Frankfort
|6’1”
|240
|OL/DL
|87
|Jason Abitz
|Onaga
|6’4”
|210
|DE/TE
|88
|Lane Bartley
|Waverly
|6’4”
|180
|TE/DE/LB
HEAD COACH: Brian Hadley – Lebo
Assistants: Nick Fraenza – Waverly; Keith Wiatrak – St. Paul