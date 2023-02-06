Rosters

2022 Division II East Roster (GOLD)

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division II East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

Click Player # for Picture, Name for Bio and School for team picture (Information and pictures courtesy of Barbara & Charles Axtell)

DIVISION II EAST (GOLD)

NO NAME SCHOOL HT WT POS.
4 Mason Schurr Osborne 5’10” 160 RB/LB
5 Jaret Eitzmann St. John’s High School 6’2” 180 QB/RB/DL
9 Peyton Ellis Lakeside 6’1” 185 OG/DL
10 Keaton Reeves Pike Valley 5’9” 140 QB/DB
11 Cole Lacey Marais des Cygnes Valley 6’3” 185 QB/DB
14 Kylan Cunningham Lakeside 6’0” 170 QB/DB
15 Jace Schoen Lakeside 6’3” 170 OE
18 Dayton Lantz Osborne 6’0” 170 RG/G/TE/LB
21 Damian Foster Waverly 5’10” 180 RB/LB
23 Caden Dalinghaus Frankfort 5’11” 155 DB
26 Phoenix Finnegan Wakeﬁeld 6’0” 185 K/TE/DE
30 Olin Brown Thunder Ridge 5’10” 220 LB/RB
34 Daxton Dunlap Thunder Ridge 5’10” 160 WR/CB
40 Owen Hrabe Thunder Ridge 6’0” 200 C/OL/NG/DE
42 Rilyn Mayginnes Onaga 5’9” 185 RG/LB
43 Austin O’Hara St. Paul 6’0” 195 C
69 Philip Doebele Hanover 6’5” 220 DL/OL
77 Zavier Brandt Frankfort 6’1” 240 OL/DL
87 Jason Abitz Onaga 6’4” 210 DE/TE
88 Lane Bartley Waverly 6’4” 180 TE/DE/LB

HEAD COACH: Brian Hadley – Lebo
Assistants: Nick Fraenza – Waverly; Keith Wiatrak – St. Paul

