2022 Division I West Roster (RED)

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

Click Player # for Picture, Name for Bio and School for team picture (Information and pictures courtesy of Barbara & Charles Axtell)

DIVISION I WEST (RED)

NO NAME SCHOOL HT WT POS.
1 Torren Haynes Meade 5’11” 150 QB/DB
2 Brady Deges South Gray 5’9” 145 DB
3 Brayden Bergkamp Hodgeman County 6’4” 185 CB/WR
5 Xander Newberry Attica 6’0” 175 QB/DE
6 Tristen Porter Wichita County 5’9” 160 WR/SB/DL
9 Braydon Patterson Hodgeman County 5’11” 200 DL, G
10 Ashton Dowell Hoxie 6’1” 190 QB, DB
11 Derek Keith Hill City 6’3” 200 WR/TE
12 Korben Clawson Meade 6’0” 180 RB/LB/K
12 Zach Volden Meade 6’0”
13 Cole Feldt Trego Community 5’10” 155 WR/S
16 Caiden Duerksen Goessel 6’3” 190 DE/TE
18 Colby Stull LaCrosse 5’8” 160 RB
32 Kolten Bennett Spearville 6’0” 185 RB
34 Ayden Nickelson Hill City 5’10” 180 DL
42 Rylan Basart Stockton 6’0” 205 DL/LB/K/FB
54 Donovan Balluch Hoxie 6’0” 215 OL/FB/LB/DE
55 Cooper Barriger LaCrosse 5’10” 160 LB
72 Cullen Lumry Meade 6’3” 240 OL/DL
88 Charlie Russell Trego Community 6’4” 225 TE/DE
99 Xavier Hernandez Wichita County 5’8” 215 C/DL

HEAD COACH: Brandt Douglas – Wichita County
ASSISTANTS: Lance Barr – Hoxie, Jon Webster – LaCrosse

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

