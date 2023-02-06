2022 Division I West Roster (RED)

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I West squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
Click Player # for Picture, Name for Bio and School for team picture (Information and pictures courtesy of Barbara & Charles Axtell)
DIVISION I WEST (RED)
|NO
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HT
|WT
|POS.
|1
|Torren Haynes
|Meade
|5’11”
|150
|QB/DB
|2
|Brady Deges
|South Gray
|5’9”
|145
|DB
|3
|Brayden Bergkamp
|Hodgeman County
|6’4”
|185
|CB/WR
|5
|Xander Newberry
|Attica
|6’0”
|175
|QB/DE
|6
|Tristen Porter
|Wichita County
|5’9”
|160
|WR/SB/DL
|9
|Braydon Patterson
|Hodgeman County
|5’11”
|200
|DL, G
|10
|Ashton Dowell
|Hoxie
|6’1”
|190
|QB, DB
|11
|Derek Keith
|Hill City
|6’3”
|200
|WR/TE
|12
|Korben Clawson
|Meade
|6’0”
|180
|RB/LB/K
|12
|Zach Volden
|Meade
|6’0”
|13
|Cole Feldt
|Trego Community
|5’10”
|155
|WR/S
|16
|Caiden Duerksen
|Goessel
|6’3”
|190
|DE/TE
|18
|Colby Stull
|LaCrosse
|5’8”
|160
|RB
|32
|Kolten Bennett
|Spearville
|6’0”
|185
|RB
|34
|Ayden Nickelson
|Hill City
|5’10”
|180
|DL
|42
|Rylan Basart
|Stockton
|6’0”
|205
|DL/LB/K/FB
|54
|Donovan Balluch
|Hoxie
|6’0”
|215
|OL/FB/LB/DE
|55
|Cooper Barriger
|LaCrosse
|5’10”
|160
|LB
|72
|Cullen Lumry
|Meade
|6’3”
|240
|OL/DL
|88
|Charlie Russell
|Trego Community
|6’4”
|225
|TE/DE
|99
|Xavier Hernandez
|Wichita County
|5’8”
|215
|C/DL
HEAD COACH: Brandt Douglas – Wichita County
ASSISTANTS: Lance Barr – Hoxie, Jon Webster – LaCrosse