2022 Division I East Roster (BLUE)

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.

Click Player # for Picture, Name for Bio and School for team picture (Information and pictures courtesy of Barbara & Charles Axtell)

DIVISION I EAST (BLUE)

NO NAME SCHOOL HT WT POS.
1 Jett Skocny Clifton-Clyde 6’1” 170 WR/QB
2 Dameion Hatten Sedan 6’3” 195 WR/DE
4 Carter Brian Cair Paravel 6’0” 180 QB
5 Lance Noonan Burlingame 6’3” 185 DE/TE
6 Drew A. Stutesman Hamilton/Madison 6’4” 205 LB/TE
7 Brec Long Sedan 6’4” 200 QB/DE
10 Dylan Hynes Solomon 6’3” 210 RB/LB
11 Taylor (Tee) Koch Clifton/Clyde 5’10” 165 LB/RB
20 Garrett Toon West Elk 6’2” 180 WR/DB
24 Trent Spiker Doniphan West 6’3” 205 QB/RB
39 Nathaniel Tice Washington County 6’4” 260 DL
44 Samuel Drinkard Valley Falls 5’10” 180 RB
50 Kaden Schafer Little River 5’11” 230 C/G/DE
51 Cooper Clark Doniphan West 6’2” 285 OL/C/G
55 Carter Holloway Little River 5’10” 200 C/DE
67 Wesley Young West Elk 6’6” 225 TE/DE
70 Kyle Bruce Little River 6’1” 235 OL/DL
80 Cayden Bauer Bennington 6’5” 180 TE/C
82 Trever Quaney Burlingame 6’8” 220 D
99 Kevin Heineken II Madison 6’2” 290 C/NG

HEAD COACH: Shelby Hoppes – Canton-Galva
ASSISTANTS: Russ Steinbrock – Clifton-Clyde, Mick Holt – Sedan

Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

