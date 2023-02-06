2022 Division I East Roster (BLUE)

East meets West in the 2022 edition of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games from Trojan Field in Beloit, Kansas. Below is the released roster for the Division I East squad. Join us on Saturday, June 11th beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the Division I game, and the Division II game at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network and streamed live on this website.
DIVISION I EAST (BLUE)
|NO
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HT
|WT
|POS.
|1
|Jett Skocny
|Clifton-Clyde
|6’1”
|170
|WR/QB
|2
|Dameion Hatten
|Sedan
|6’3”
|195
|WR/DE
|4
|Carter Brian
|Cair Paravel
|6’0”
|180
|QB
|5
|Lance Noonan
|Burlingame
|6’3”
|185
|DE/TE
|6
|Drew A. Stutesman
|Hamilton/Madison
|6’4”
|205
|LB/TE
|7
|Brec Long
|Sedan
|6’4”
|200
|QB/DE
|10
|Dylan Hynes
|Solomon
|6’3”
|210
|RB/LB
|11
|Taylor (Tee) Koch
|Clifton/Clyde
|5’10”
|165
|LB/RB
|20
|Garrett Toon
|West Elk
|6’2”
|180
|WR/DB
|24
|Trent Spiker
|Doniphan West
|6’3”
|205
|QB/RB
|39
|Nathaniel Tice
|Washington County
|6’4”
|260
|DL
|44
|Samuel Drinkard
|Valley Falls
|5’10”
|180
|RB
|50
|Kaden Schafer
|Little River
|5’11”
|230
|C/G/DE
|51
|Cooper Clark
|Doniphan West
|6’2”
|285
|OL/C/G
|55
|Carter Holloway
|Little River
|5’10”
|200
|C/DE
|67
|Wesley Young
|West Elk
|6’6”
|225
|TE/DE
|70
|Kyle Bruce
|Little River
|6’1”
|235
|OL/DL
|80
|Cayden Bauer
|Bennington
|6’5”
|180
|TE/C
|82
|Trever Quaney
|Burlingame
|6’8”
|220
|D
|99
|Kevin Heineken II
|Madison
|6’2”
|290
|C/NG
HEAD COACH: Shelby Hoppes – Canton-Galva
ASSISTANTS: Russ Steinbrock – Clifton-Clyde, Mick Holt – Sedan