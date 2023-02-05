Fatality Accident Reported Saturday Night In Mankato

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident near Mankato City Park Saturday evening that resulted in a fatality.

According to the KHP, a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling southbound on N. McRoberts St. at approximately 11:57 p.m. when it went off the right side of the roadway into the ditch. The vehicle was airborne for approximately 20 feet before striking a tree. The passenger, a minor of unknown age, was ejected. The vehicle continued southbound for a short distance before coming to reset on its tires.

The driver was identified as Elliott Phillip Whiteside, 18, of Tryon, North Carolina. He was transported to a Wichita hospital with suspected serious injuries. The passenger, a minor from Mankato, was killed in the accident. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. The Kansas Highway Patrol doesn’t release the name or age of minors involved in accidents.