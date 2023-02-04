College Sports

Second Half Rally Helps 10/9 Texas to 69-66 win over 7/6 K-State

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 10/9 Texas rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit with an impressive second-half effort, as the Longhorns handed No. 7/6 Kansas State its first home loss of the season with a 69-66 win on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) had one last chance to send the game to overtime with 5 seconds left, but junior Ishmael Massoud’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer, as Texas (19-4, 8-2) extended its lead in the Big 12 standings.

Senior Keyontae Johnson led three Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 16 points on 6-of-10 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range with 3 rebounds in 24 minutes. Reserve senior Desi Sills chipped in 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while senior Markquis Nowell added 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
