No. 8 Kansas Plays at No. 13 Iowa State Saturday

By Derek Nester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (18-4, 6-3) will play against its sixth ranked opponent in its last seven games when the Jayhawks play at No. 13 Iowa State on Feb. 4. The game from Hilton Coliseum will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the call.

TIPOFF

  • The current run of ranked foes started with then-No. 14 Iowa State on Jan. 14, then came at No. 13 Kansas State, vs. No. 14 TCU, at No. 21 Baylor, at Kentucky and versus No. 7 Kansas State.
  • Kansas is coming off a 90-78 win against No. 7 Kansas State on Jan. 31 in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have won their last two games. Iowa State is looking to end a two-game losing skid after its 80-77 overtime loss at Texas Tech Jan. 30.
  • Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,375 victories.
  • Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State, 189-66, including a 29-22 record in Hilton Coliseum. KU defeated ISU, 62-60, on Jan. 14 in Lawrence.
  • Kansas is No. 7 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 1. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its nine Quadrant 1 wins are two more than any other NCAA Division I school.
  • Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 21.3 ppg, which is 11th nationally, rebounding (8.5) and double-doubles with eight, which is 35th nationally. Wilson has scored 133 points over his last five games, which marks the most points by a Kansas player in a five-game stretch since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97.
  • Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.09 (sixth nationally). His 6.3 assists per game are second in the league and sixth nationally.
  • Named to the 2023 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list, redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.4), which is eighth nationally. McCullar has recorded three straight double-doubles.
  • Freshman Gradey Dick is second in the Big 12 with 54 three-point field goals made. He is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.
  • Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT
Kansas returns home to host No. 10 Texas for ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 6. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 8 p.m. (Central). Kansas leads the all-time series with Texas, 36-12, including a 19-2 record in Lawrence meetings and 17-2 in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 27-10 against Texas in the Big 12 era (since 1996-97).

