Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton joined Max Blaske for Public Affairs this week to discuss the K-State Ag Innovation Program.
2557: Public Affairs: K-State President Richard Linton – 2/4/2023
Previous article
Next article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.