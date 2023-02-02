KDNS News

Join KD 94 & Z-96.3 For Our Royals Bus Trip To The K

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Take a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are
going to cheer on the boys in Blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring.

Sunday, May 7th, 2023
Oakland A’s at Kansas City Royals

8 a.m. Depart from Beloit High School Parking Lot
12:30 p.m. Arrive at Kauffman Stadium
9:30 p.m. Return to Beloit

We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the
game, snacks, drinks (pop/water), and a chance to
win prizes on the bus ride to the game.

Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is
limited!!! That’s 545-3220, hurry these seats will go fast!

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

