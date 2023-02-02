Beloit @ Ellsworth Basketball Friday Postponed; Lakeside vs. Rock Hills Moves To 94.1 FM

The Beloit Trojan girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Friday, February 3rd have been postponed due to a broken water main at Ellsworth High School.
The Lakeside vs. Rock Hills games will now air on KD Country 94.
The Beloit Trojan girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Friday, February 3rd have been postponed due to a broken water main at Ellsworth High School.
The Lakeside vs. Rock Hills games will now air on KD Country 94.
Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio