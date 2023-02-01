Z-96.3 The Lake To Broadcast Super Bowl LVII – Chiefs vs. Eagles – Feb. 12th

KDNS News

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Best and Most Variety in North Central Kansas, Z-96.3 The Lake will be your broadcast home for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12th as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Legendary broadcaster, and former Voice of the Chiefs Kevin Harlin will be joined by Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic and Scott Graham to bring you the biggest sporting event in the world live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on WestwoodONE Sports.

Stay tuned to The Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 weekdays at 9:10 a.m. for the latest updates about the big game, and what the Chiefs are doing to prepare. We will also update you on our broadcast coverage as we get closer to kickoff on February 12th.

Z-96.3 The Lake, the broadcast home for the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LVII in North Central Kansas.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

