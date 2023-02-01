Z-96.3 The Lake To Broadcast Super Bowl LVII – Chiefs vs. Eagles – Feb. 12th

The Best and Most Variety in North Central Kansas, Z-96.3 The Lake will be your broadcast home for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12th as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Legendary broadcaster, and former Voice of the Chiefs Kevin Harlin will be joined by Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic and Scott Graham to bring you the biggest sporting event in the world live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on WestwoodONE Sports.

Stay tuned to The Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 weekdays at 9:10 a.m. for the latest updates about the big game, and what the Chiefs are doing to prepare. We will also update you on our broadcast coverage as we get closer to kickoff on February 12th.

Z-96.3 The Lake, the broadcast home for the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LVII in North Central Kansas.