Kansas News

Sen. Moran Introduces Legislation to Improve Veteran Caregivers Program

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Senator Jerry Moran

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee – today introduced legislation to improve the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) by creating fair and commonsense processes for evaluating and assessing veterans who need a caregiver and providing additional support to caregivers themselves.

The Reinforcing Enhanced Support through Promoting Equity for Caregivers Today (RESPECT) Act would amend the PCAFC to make certain mental health professionals and neurological specialists participate in the evaluation and assessment process for veterans. Additionally, this bill would create an assessment waiver process for caregivers of veterans with chronic or degenerative conditions. The RESPECT Act would also make certain caregivers have access to valuable mental health resources in the community.

“Our nation’s veterans, who require a caregiver because of a mental health condition or brain injury, deserve an evaluation and assessment process that works for them, and their caregivers deserve support as close to home as possible,” said. Sen. Moran. “Receiving input from a veteran’s previous health care provider and providing access to a thorough history of a veteran’s treatment will help the VA provide timely resources to veterans, and allowing caregivers to seek mental health care outside of VA will help them stay healthy, strong and able to continue supporting their veteran loved ones. The RESPECT Act was born out of conversations with Kansas veterans and caregivers, and I am glad that I could take their concerns back to the Senate and make meaningful change on their behalf. ”

Sen. Moran previously introduced this legislation in the 117th Congress.

The RESPECT Act would:

  • Require VA to include qualified mental health professionals and neurological specialists in the evaluation, review and assessment process for veterans enrolling in PCAFC.
  • Require VA to create a process and requirements for treating clinicians to properly document certain mental health episodes when eligible veterans present at VA medical facilities and to ensure such documentation is shared with the PCAFC.
  • Allow caregivers to seek mental health support outside VA while establishing a grant program to ensure capacity in the community for caregivers.
  • Require VA to take non-department documents and medical records into account when determining eligibility.
  • Require VA to consult with treating providers to determine an appropriate time limit for active veteran participation during any given 24-hour period within the assessment process.
  • Clarify portions of the assessment and evaluation process that solely require caregiver participation can be conducted without requiring the veteran to be present.
  • Create a “duty to assist” similar to the Veterans Benefits Administration duty to assist and requires VA to make a good faith effort to assist the veteran in obtaining supporting documents within and outside of VA.
  • Create an assessment waiver in instances where a participating veteran’s serious injury is due to a chronic or degenerative condition and there is a high probability that the veteran’s dependency on personal services will not diminish.
  • Requires the Comptroller General to submit a report to Congress on the options for mental health support for veteran caregivers.
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

