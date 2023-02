POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office have updated on the investigation into the death of a man from Wamego.

The decedent has been identified as Justin L. Meyer, 47, of Wamego. At this time, evidence is not suggesting that foul play occurred, but investigators are awaiting the final autopsy report.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

KBI Investigating A Suspicious Death in Wamego