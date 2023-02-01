Nebraska News

DHHS Launches the iServe Nebraska Portal Explore Benefits Tool

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) launched the new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits – an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify.

The new Explore Benefits tool offers these exciting features:

  • Quick and easy questionnaire that takes less than 3 minutes to complete.
  • Provides a mobile-friendly interface, giving Nebraskans the option to use their mobile phone, tablet, or computer.
  • Completely anonymous and can be completed in English or Spanish.

Nebraskans do not need to create an account or login to use the Explore Benefits tool.

After completing the questionnaire, Nebraskans who wish to apply for benefits will be directed to ACCESSNebraska to complete the full benefit application.

The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system for Nebraskans and provide enhanced self-service capabilities.

“The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for,” said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal.”

The iServe Nebraska project team continues to work diligently on the integrated application, which will provide Nebraskans with the functionality to apply for benefits via the new iServe Nebraska portal. This new integrated application is scheduled to launch in late 2023.

Be on the lookout for more information regarding future phases and additional functionality.

You can access the iServe Nebraska portal via the DHHS homepage or directly through https://iserve.nebraska.gov.

For a sneak peek of the Explore Benefits tool, watch this video.

If you have questions or general inquiries, please send an email to iServeNebraskaOCM@Nebraska.gov.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

