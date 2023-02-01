2023 K-State Football Schedule Announced

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Featuring seven home games – including two with new league members – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas State’s 2023 football schedule on Tuesday.

The 2023 campaign kicks off against Southeast Missouri on September 2, while the Wildcats host Troy – which finished in the top 20 in the final polls – on September 9. The Wildcats and SEMO will meet for the first time on the gridiron, while it will be the second all-time meeting between K-State and Troy after the Wildcats won at home, 41-5, in 2003.

Kansas State closes out non-conference action by traveling to face Missouri on September 16. It will be ninth time in the last 10 years the Wildcats will face an SEC team, including the first on the road since topping Mississippi State, 31-24, in 2019.

The Wildcats open up league play and the defense of their Big 12 title by hosting one of the league’s newest members, UCF, on September 23. The only other meeting between the Wildcats and Knights came in Manhattan in 2010, a 17-10 K-State victory on a touchdown with less than one minute remaining.

K-State then has its bye week before traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State on Friday, October 6. It will be the Wildcats’ first regular-season weekday game since opening up the 2016 season on a Friday at Stanford and the first in conference action since hosting Baylor on a Thursday night in 2015.

The Wildcats travel to face Texas Tech on October 14 before back-to-back home games against TCU (October 21) and Houston (October 28). K-State and UH, another new Big 12 member in 2023, will be meeting for the first time ever.

The month of November opens with a trip to Texas on November 4 and a home game against Baylor on November 11. The Dillons Sunflower Showdown will be in Lawrence this season on November 18, while the Wildcats close out the regular season by hosting Iowa State on November 25.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship game will be held on December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Game dates are subject to change. Kansas State will announce season-ticket options for the 2023 season later today.

2023 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Dates Subject to Change)