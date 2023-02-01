College Sports

2023 K-State Football Schedule Announced

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Featuring seven home games – including two with new league members – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas State’s 2023 football schedule on Tuesday.

The 2023 campaign kicks off against Southeast Missouri on September 2, while the Wildcats host Troy – which finished in the top 20 in the final polls – on September 9. The Wildcats and SEMO will meet for the first time on the gridiron, while it will be the second all-time meeting between K-State and Troy after the Wildcats won at home, 41-5, in 2003.

Kansas State closes out non-conference action by traveling to face Missouri on September 16. It will be ninth time in the last 10 years the Wildcats will face an SEC team, including the first on the road since topping Mississippi State, 31-24, in 2019.

The Wildcats open up league play and the defense of their Big 12 title by hosting one of the league’s newest members, UCF, on September 23. The only other meeting between the Wildcats and Knights came in Manhattan in 2010, a 17-10 K-State victory on a touchdown with less than one minute remaining.

K-State then has its bye week before traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State on Friday, October 6. It will be the Wildcats’ first regular-season weekday game since opening up the 2016 season on a Friday at Stanford and the first in conference action since hosting Baylor on a Thursday night in 2015.

The Wildcats travel to face Texas Tech on October 14 before back-to-back home games against TCU (October 21) and Houston (October 28). K-State and UH, another new Big 12 member in 2023, will be meeting for the first time ever.

The month of November opens with a trip to Texas on November 4 and a home game against Baylor on November 11. The Dillons Sunflower Showdown will be in Lawrence this season on November 18, while the Wildcats close out the regular season by hosting Iowa State on November 25.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship game will be held on December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Game dates are subject to change. Kansas State will announce season-ticket options for the 2023 season later today.

2023 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Dates Subject to Change)

September 2 Southeast Missouri Manhattan, Kan.
September 9 Troy Manhattan, Kan.
September 16 at Missouri Columbia, Mo.
September 23 UCF Manhattan, Kan.
(Friday) October 6 at Oklahoma State Stillwater, Okla.
October 14 at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas
October 21 TCU Manhattan, Kan.
October 28 Houston Manhattan, Kan.
November 4 at Texas Austin, Texas
November 11 Baylor Manhattan, Kan.
November 18 at Kansas Lawrence, Kan.
November 25 Iowa State Manhattan, Kan.
Previous article
Kansas 2023 Schedule Announced; Features 7 Home Games, Thursday Night Opener
Next article
Kansas AG announces plan to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken protections
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

491FansLike
112FollowersFollow
266FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio